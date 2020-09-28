Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Young Brain Cancer Survivor: 'You Inspired Me'

"I can't wait to meet you one day and I'm so happy you're home safely. You are a survivor," Beyoncé wrote in a card to young fan Lyric Chanel

Beyoncé has helped brightened the day of one young fan who's battling cancer.

On Saturday, Lyric Chanel — who, according to an Instagram account run by her family, is "fighting brain cancer/Anaplastic Ependymoma" — posted about the sweet arrangement of white flowers she received from the Grammy winner, as well as kind words of encouragement straight from the star.

"When the Queen Bey sends you flowers 😱😱😱," read the post's caption. "Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you💕💕💕💕💕💕💕"

The bright floral gift came days after Lyric shared throwback clips of her preschool-self adorably singing along to Beyoncé's 2011 hit song, "Love On Top." In her message to Lyric, Beyoncé said she was "moved" to see how her music inspired her through her health battle.

"Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you're near," Beyoncé began the note, quoting the song's lyrics. "I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can't wait to meet you one day and I'm so happy you're home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B."

Smiling next to the gift from Beyoncé, Lyric said in a subsequent post that she's still gleeful about the kind gesture. "Still admiring my flowers they smell so sweet and today I got 2bags from a friend 💕💕💕💕 Happy Sunday to you all," she wrote.

On Sunday, a new video was shared to Lyric's Instagram account featuring the young girl looking displeased when it was time for her to get out of the car while she was in the middle of jamming to a Beyoncé song.