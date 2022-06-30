Beyoncé's seventh studio album — which she hopes inspires listeners to "release the wiggle" — is set for release on July 29

Beyoncé Says New Album Helped Her 'Find an Escape' in a 'Scary Time' as She Reveals Renaissance Cover Art

Listen up, Queen B is speaking.

On Thursday, Beyoncé surprised fans by revealing the cover art for her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance, set for release on July 29. The "Love on Top" singer unveiled the cover art on social media and wrote a message about the album's inspiration beside it.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Lemonade songstress, 40, wrote on Instagram. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."

She continued, "A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

In the cover art, the Grammy-winner is seen sitting atop a silver horse with what appears to be an electric current flowing inside its body. Beyoncé is nearly nude as she wears what looks like a silver, spiked chain which covers her breasts and runs down her stomach, looping back around her bottom area with matching silver heels. The look is complemented by her long, crimped hair.

The star and the horse pose against a solid black background, making her look like a mythical creature of sorts.

The cover art reveal is the latest update in what's been an exciting time for the Beyhive (her fanbase). On June 16, Columbia Records announced on social media that the album is officially scheduled to drop on July 29.

Sharing an image of a black square with "act i" and "RENAISSANCE" written in white on each side, the record label simply captioned the post: "Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29." The same graphic was shared on social media by high-def streamer Tidal around the same time.

Renaissance will mark the star's first solo album in six years. She previously released 2003's Dangerously in Love, 2006's B'Day, 2008's I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2011's 4, 2013's Beyoncé and 2016's Lemonade.

Meanwhile, on June 20, the singer dropped the first single off the album titled "Break My Soul."

The house track, which runs over four minutes, samples Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love" and Big Freedia's "Explode."

Beyoncé previously chatted with Harper's Bazaar for its September 2021 cover story, where she touched upon new music.

There, she included a "renaissance" mention, telling the publication, "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year [from COVID-19], I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Beyoncé then told Harper's Bazaar that she had "been in the studio for a year and a half," noting, "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies."