Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar that she's been working on her latest release for over a year

Beyoncé Says New Music Is on the Way: 'I Feel a Renaissance Emerging'

One year after she dropped her visual album Black Is King, Beyoncé is teasing the promise of new music.

The Grammy Award winner, 39, graces the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's September Icon issue, out Tuesday, where she revealed when fans can expect to hear her next album.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé said. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

The music icon revealed that she's been working hard in the studio for over a year, explaining that the creative process takes time.

"Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies," she said.

Beyonce for Harper’s Bazaar Credit: Campbell Addy

Beyoncé, who has released six studio albums to date, told Harper's BAZAAR that time melts away when she's making music.

"Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old," she told the magazine. "Yes, the music is coming!"

Black Is King, which debuted on Disney+ last year, came after the singer collaborated on The Lion King soundtrack. Her song "Black Parade," which was recorded for the film, earned her a Grammy Award for best R&B performance. The award made history as her 28th win, making Beyoncé the show's most-decorated female artist of all time.

"Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," she said while accepting her award at the March event. "I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world ... I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night."

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Beyonce Beyoncé | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

While she's been focused in the studio, Beyoncé is also making plenty of time for her family. The artist shares daughters Rumi, 4, and Blue Ivy, 9, and son Sir, 4, with rapper husband JAY-Z.

The mom of three gave her twins a birthday shoutout in June, writing on her website, "What's better than 1 gift... 2," and adding, "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

In her acceptance speech at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyoncé again celebrated her children, praising Blue Ivy during her win for best music video, which she earned for her "Brown Skin Girl" collaboration.