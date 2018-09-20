Beyoncé Reunites with Former Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson for First Time in 18 Years

There’s no bad blood here!

Just over a week after Beyoncé made headlines for reuniting with former original Destiny’s Child bandmate LeToya Luckett-Walker, former member LaTavia Roberson got in on the action too.

In a sweet show of support, Roberson, 36, stopped by to see her friend perform on her On the Run II Tour stop in Houston.

“It was so wonderful sharing a laugh and spending time with my FRIEND of 30 years…..hadn’t seen Bey in 18 yrs,” the singer wrote on Thursday, alongside a photo of herself, her mother and the superstar enjoying each other’s company.

“My mother @cheryl_lastrap is clearly tickled. The children are amazing “Everything IS Love,” she continued, referencing the name of Beyoncé’s album with her husband JAY-Z.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, also shared an image from the happy reunion.

“Hi Latavia, looking beautiful ❤️ H-Town❤️❤️,” she wrote alongside an image of Bey and Robinson giving each other a hug.

Earlier this month, LeToya Luckett-Walker — who announced in June that she’s expecting her first child — also stopped by to see her friend in action, catching a performance in Arlington.

Posting a sweet photo to Instagram on Wednesday, Luckett-Walker, 37, shared the reunion between pals and captioned the shot, “Love. ♥️”

In the photo, the musical duo can be seen smiling side-by-side with their arms around each other while Beyoncé rests her other hand on Luckett-Walker’s pregnant belly.

While many Destiny’s Child fans may best remember the group as a trio consisting of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, the original lineup featured Beyoncé, Rowland, Luckett-Walker and Roberson.

Despite talk that she chose to leave Destiny’s Child in 2000, Roberson previously told PEOPLE that wasn’t the case.

“I never left Destiny’s Child. That is something that people say. But who would leave Destiny’s Child? That’s crazy! I was dismissed from the group,” she explained. “It was very difficult because of the way that I found out about it. I hate even talking about it, and it’s been 20 years — but it is what it is. We saw the ‘Say My Name’ video on TV, and that’s how I found out I was no longer in the group.”

“It was very difficult. I’m pretty sure that it was difficult for all of us — because we were young,” Roberson continued, before adding that she never held anything against her fellow bandmates. “My issue was always with the management; it was never with the girls.”

“There’s nothing but love,” she remarked.

While Destiny’s Child went on to reunite onstage during Beyoncé’s headlining Coachella set this year, neither Luckett-Walker nor Roberson made an appearance.