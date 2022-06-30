Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

From the release date to the potential collaborations, here's everything to know about Beyoncé’s seventh studio album

Beyoncé is back!

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art.

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment," she continued. "A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

While we still have a while to go before the full album drops, Beyoncé has already given us glimpses of what's to come, including the album's lead single, "Break My Soul," which was released on June 20.

From the release date to the potential collaborations, here's everything to know about Beyoncé's Renaissance.

What is the cover art for Beyoncé's Renaissance album?

On June 30, Beyoncé unveiled the cover art for her album on Instagram, which shows her sitting on top of a silver horse while draped in jewels. The singer seemingly teased the cover art when she appeared on the cover of British Vogue's July 2022 issue, which showed her sitting on top of a horse while wearing an intricate headpiece and matching black dress.

How many songs are on Beyoncé's Renaissance album?

The album is said to have 16 tracks total after the tracklist was reportedly leaked on Apple Music. There will also be four unique box sets of the album which include a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet.

Will there be any collaborations on Beyoncé's Renaissance album?

Beyonce and Jay-Z Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Though Beyoncé hasn't announced any collaborations yet, her first single "Break My Soul" samples Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love" and Big Freedia's "Explode."

Following the single's release, Robin S thanked Beyoncé and JAY-Z (who co-wrote the song with his wife) during an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain. "This is Robin S, and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, to JAY-Z, to the entire team," she said. "Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I'm still alive. I am honored, and I'm excited to see what else can happen."

In addition to featuring JAY-Z as a songwriter and The-Dream as a producer (who previously worked with Beyoncé on "Single Ladies," "Partition," and "Flawless"), Variety reports that the album features contributions from Ryan Tedder and Raphael Saadiq. There are also rumors that Honey Dijon has produced at least two tracks.

What is the genre of Beyoncé's Renaissance album?

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO” Credit: adidas x IVY PARK

According to Variety, the album will be a mix of various genres as it features "both dance and country-leaning tracks."

Beyoncé previously teased the album during her cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September Icon issue in 2021, which notably included a photo of her wearing a black cape and cowboy hat.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," she told the publication. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

"Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare," she continued of the recording process. "One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies."

When will Beyoncé's Renaissance album be released?

In June, Columbia Records announced that Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, would be released on July 29.

Will there be a second part to Beyoncé's Renaissance album?

Following the album's official announcement, fans have theorized that Renaissance would be released in multiple parts as Columbia Records' post featured "act i" beside the album's title.