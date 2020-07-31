Beyoncé Surprises Fans with 'Already' Music Video Ahead of Black Is King Release

The track is part of Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album, which dropped on Disney+ Friday

Beyoncé blessed fans overnight with an unexpected music video drop for the track "Already," just hours before the singer released her highly-anticipated Black Is King visual album.

The song, which features Ghanian singer Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, is originally from her 2019 album, The Lion King: The Gift, which is featured on Black Is King.

The vibrant video for "Already" was released late Thursday night, and includes powerful and vibrant African visuals and stunning costumes to coincide with Black Is King's celebration and praise of Black culture.

The clip begins with dialogue from last year's The Lion King, in which the singer stars as Nala, and features similar African scenery as seen in the Disney film.

Beyoncé, 38, is seen in multiple locations throughout the bold aesthetically appealing video, including lush outdoor nature scenes and an industrial warehouse where she is surrounded by dancers in full bright body paint and eye-popping printed costumes.

Not only did Beyoncé surprise fans with the "Already" music video, but the singer also released The Lion King: The Gift deluxe edition.

Both unexpected drops came just hours before the premiere of Black Is King on Disney+.

With so many exciting releases, members of the Beyhive could hardly contain themselves from buzzing on social media.

Overnight, the nearly one and a half-hour project instantly became the top trending topic on Twitter.

"My eyes are teary. Beyoncé did the damn thing!! The only person that tops her is her #BlackIsKing," one user wrote.

Another added, "Beyoncé has truly outdone herself, once again! #Blackisking proves we stan the most talented visionary in the music industry. she’s the greatest artist and entertainer of ALL TIME to be exact!"

"My adrenaline is pumpinggg from screaming at my tv for an hour. Beyoncé gives yet another legendary visual album that tops the others. #BlackIsKing," another fan wrote.

As the description for the Black Is King states, "This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." Debuting amid the global Black Lives Matter movement for equality and justice, the star's latest work sets out to inspire Black youth while paying homage to Africa, an effort Beyoncé makes beautifully evident in every scene.

Although originally filmed as a companion piece for The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé has said that Black Is King, which celebrates “the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry," has since evolved to “serve a greater purpose.”

"The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey," the singer wrote on Instagram last month. "We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

"I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people,” she added.