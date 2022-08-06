Beyoncé Reimagines Madonna's 'Vogue' for 'Break My Soul' Remix, Paying Tribute to Black Peers

Beyoncé has unleashed the ultimate pop icon collab.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, heavily samples Madonna's "Vogue" for the "The Queens Remix" of her new single "Break My Soul," and even reimagines the 1990 track's spoken word rap as a tribute to her Black peers and predecessors in the music industry.

"Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold / Bessie Smith, Nina Simone / Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' / Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack / Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones / Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones / Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo / Don't just stand there, get into it / Strike a pose, there's nothing to it / Vogue!" Beyoncé sings on the track.

The verse also features some memorable lyrics from Madonna, 63, and bounce nuances from frequent Beyoncé collaborator Big Freedia in the background, as the singer goes on to add, "Michelle, Chloe, Halle, Aaliyah / Alicia, Whitney, RiRi, Nicki" to the roster.

Her latest remix also honors the ballroom culture that originally inspired Madonna's "Vogue," calling out the houses of Xtravaganza, Revlon, LaBeija, Amazon and more.

Beyoncé's latest collab comes shortly after the star released a 4-track EP with more remixes of the song featuring Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance — whose House of Aviance is also referenced in "The Queens Remix."

Beyoncé dropped "Break My Soul" in June as the lead single from her newly-released seventh studio album Renaissance, which will unfold as a three-act project. She also shared a cappella and instrumental versions of the track last month.

Renaissance marks Beyoncé's first solo album in six years. She previously released Dangerously in Love (2003), B'Day (2006), I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008), 4 (2011), Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016), following her tenure with Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé also appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z, as well as 2019's The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack for Disney's live-action adaptation that features original music by the artist. Additionally, she released Homecoming: The Live Album in 2019, recorded from her iconic Coachella performance the year before.

Renaissance is now available for streaming and download.