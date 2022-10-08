Beyoncé Refutes Right Said Fred's 'Disparaging' Claim She Didn't Ask to Sample Their Classic Song

"This accusation is false," Beyoncé said in a response to Right Said Fred, who previously alleged that she sampled "I'm Too Sexy" for her track "Alien Superstar" without their permission

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on October 8, 2022 02:10 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty for The Recording Academy; Dave M. Benett/Getty for Victoria & Albert Museum

Beyoncé says she is setting the record straight.

The Grammy Award winner, 41, responded to Right Said Fred's "erroneous and incredibly disparaging" accusation that she never asked permission to sample their 1991 classic "I'm Too Sexy" for her track "Alien Superstar" in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album," Bey said in the rare statement.

She noted that her team asked the publisher for permission in May, and it was granted in June, before they were paid for the usage in August.

Beyoncé also explained that the British brother pop duo, Fred and Richard Fairbrass, also received a "co-writer credit" on the song, which recently appeared on her seventh studio album Renaissance.

Beyoncé Releases Long-Awaited Seventh Studio Album Renaissance, Confirms LP Is a 3-Part Project
Beyoncé. Mason Poole

As the song is mostly made up of their composition, Right Said Fred owns more of the song than any other single writer. "This accusation is false," Beyoncé concluded.

Right Said Fred previously alleged that the Destiny's Child alum failed to reach out for permission before the song was released during an interview with The Sun.

"Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn't because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought 'come and get me' so we heard about it after the fact when you did," they said. "But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us."

right-said-fred-then-2-2000.jpg
Tobi Corney/Photoshot/Getty Images.

They explained that artists using their music will usually send them a demo for approval before giving them a co-writer credit. "With this Beyoncé thing there are 22 writers it's ridiculous, so we would get about 40 [percent]," the duo explained.

"The reason that is happening, we think, is because there is so little money now in the actual salespeople, like friends, golfing partners, engineers, bookers and the guy who brings the coke, they all want a cut," they continued.

Beyoncé previously removed a sampling of Kelis' "Milkshake" from her song "Energy" after the Kaleidoscope artist claimed she heard about the song "the same way everyone else did," adding: "It's not a collab it's theft."

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Releases Long-Awaited Seventh Studio Album Renaissance, Confirms LP Is a 3-Part Project

Renaissance, which has been billed as the first of a three-part project, marks Beyoncé's first solo album in six years. She previously released Dangerously in Love (2003), B'Day (2006), I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008), 4 (2011), Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016), following her tenure with Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé also appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z, as well as 2019's The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack for Disney's live-action adaptation that features original music by the artist. Additionally, she released Homecoming: The Live Album in 2019, recorded from her iconic Coachella performance the year before.

Renaissance is now available for streaming and download.

