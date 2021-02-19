Beyoncé Providing Financial Assistance to Texas Residents amid Winter Storm

The singer’s BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston's Bread of Life are administering relief grants

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life teamed up to provide relief to Texans in need amid Winter Storm Uri.

Texas residents and people in states affected by the storms are able to apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.

People can also donate to Bread of Life to provide further assistance to those in need.

"We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," a tweet posted by BeyGOOD said.

The winter storm has left millions of Texas residents without electricity and heat for several days.

Across the U.S. there have been at least 47 deaths as a result of the snowstorm, according USA Today, and poor conditions for animals due to the frigid temperatures and lack of infrastructure to resolve the crisis in a swift manner.

Texas residents are also suffering from a food and water shortage during this state of emergency.

Texas governor Greg Abbott warned residents on Thursday — millions of whom are without clean drinking water and/or power — to brace for the freezing temperatures to continue at least through the weekend, according to the New York Times.