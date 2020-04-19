Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Message About 'True Heroes' During One World: Together at Home Special

Image zoom KPRC 2

Beyoncé shared a passionate and inspirational speech during Saturday’s One World: Together at Home special in support of healthcare professionals combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Halo” singer applauded those working amid the pandemic in a taped video segment during the special, organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and Lady Gaga to raise awareness through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes,” Beyoncé, 38, said. “Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses and other healthcare workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.”

“To those in the food industry, deliver workers, mail carriers, sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service,” she added.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Leads Star-Studded One World: Together at Home Benefit with Rousing Rendition of ‘Smile’

Image zoom Beyonce Getty Images

The mother of three then discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on African Americans. “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential part of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” she said. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk.”

Beyoncé continued: “This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly higher rate here in America. A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American.”

“Please protect yourselves,” the singer said. “We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strengths all over this world. I know it’s very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes. Goodnight and god bless you.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Performs Barbra Streisand’s ‘People’ for One World: Together at Home Special

The One World: Together at Home special featured remote performances from some of the biggest stars in the world, including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Kesha, the Rolling Stones, and John Legend.

The special ultimately raised $127 million for COVID-19 relief, Global Citizen said on Twitter later that night.

“That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome,” the organization said. “Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon.”

On Saturday, Beyonce’s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy performed a DIY experiment in a video shared on Tina Lawson‘s Instagram page that showed the importance of washing your hands to stay healthy.

In the video, Blue Ivy used a mixture of different types of soap on a bowl of pepper to spread out the pepper in the bowl and highlight the effects of soap. “This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” the 8-year-old said. “If you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”

Lawson captioned the sweet video, “My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus . ❤️🙏🏾.”

As of Sunday morning, there are over 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, while at least 156,000 people in the world have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to the New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.