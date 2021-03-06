Beyoncé Sings Special Version of 'Love on Top' to Pay Tribute to Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer

Beyoncé is honoring Lyric Chanel, a young fan who died on Friday after battling brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years, according to ABC 13.

Lyric's journey over the years was documented by her and her family on her Instagram page, which gained nearly 600,000 followers and the attention of various celebrities including Beyoncé and Cardi B.

"Just got news from Dr that Lyric is Dying and only have days to live...." a Wednesday post on the child's Instagram page read. "These are the hardest words to have to hear."

On Friday, the account Go Gold for Childhood Cancer shared that Lyric died earlier that morning at age 13.

"Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old," the caption read. "Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!💜💜💜"

Beyoncé first connected with the teen when she sent Lyric flowers in September after she shared throwback clips of her preschool-self adorably singing along to the star's 2011 hit song, "Love On Top."

Following the news of Lyric's death, the singer arranged a video montage on her website, featuring a compilation of videos and photos showing Lyric smiling, singing and dancing. In the background, Beyoncé sings a mashup of her songs, beginning with "Brown Skin Girl," before transitioning into "Halo" and finally, "Love on Top."

For the chorus of the final song, she replaces the words "baby" with "Lyric."

"Lyric it's you/ You're the one I love/ And you're the one I need," Beyoncé sings. "You're the only thing I see/ Come on Lyric it's you/ You're the one that gives your all/ You're the one I can always call/ When I need you baby everything stops/ You put my love on top."