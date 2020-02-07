Beyoncé Wows in Plunging Pink Dress During Night Out in Miami with Husband JAY-Z

Image zoom JAY-Z and Beyoncé

Almost a week after attending Super Bowl LIV with husband JAY-Z, Beyoncé gave fans a closer look at some of the outfits she wore during their time in Miami.

Uploading a handful of new photos to her website on Thursday, the singer, 38, showed off two plunging pink dresses she wore during the trip, all of which she simply captioned “Miami Nights.”

For one of her fashionable outings, Beyoncé wore a long sleeve pink and orange dress that was covered in a colorful flower pattern and featured a thigh-high slit. Making the ensemble even more eye-catching, the mom of three also accessorized the look with a pair of flower-patterned tights, bright pink heels and an orange clutch.

Image zoom Beyoncé Beyonce.com

Feeling the same color palette, for her second look, Beyoncé wore a neon pink mini dress with a daring neckline that plunged all the way to her waist.

Sharing a photo of the bright ensemble on his own page, designer Michael Costello shared that the look was custom-made for the talented star. “Best pic I can find so far,” the former Project Runway contestant wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Beyonce posing with JAY-Z.

“This was a custom look I did for @beyonce I know it’s been a minute but swipe to see the look,” he added, noting that he also made a version of the dress in neon orange.

Image zoom Beyoncé Beyonce.com

Beyoncé went on to share another photo from the evening on her website, which appeared to show her high-heeled shoes alongside her husband’s white sneakers. While the fashion star didn’t let her followers in on any other details, according to fan accounts, she wore the second ensemble while attending a birthday bash for Shakira, whose 43rd birthday just so happened to coincide with her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made history by being the first two Latinas to co-headline the coveted gig. In an especially powerful moment, Lopez, 50, also wore a reversible jacket, which had the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the American flag on the other as she and daughter Emme briefly sang a line from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

JAY-Z, 50, produced all of the musical acts at the Super Bowl as part of his deal with the NFL as a “live music entertainment strategist.”

At the time his deal with the NFL was first announced, the rapper told The New York Times that the organization was “willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”

“The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” he added.