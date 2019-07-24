Inside Beyoncé's Life As a Mom — and Why Blue Ivy Is Taking the Spotlight: ‘She’s a Natural’

She’s the Queen of Pride Rock, but at home Beyoncé is much more “mom” than anything else.

“It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” says a source of the superstar, who’s mom to 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.”

Like most parents, the 37-year-old singer — who released The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation album accompanying the remake of Disney’s 1994 classic film, last week — is focused on making sure her kids with JAY-Z, 49, are happy and healthy.

“She’s busy making a schedule and taking care of her kids. She makes sure they have scheduled activities and tutoring,” says the source. “She loves being a mom and wants to be around as much as possible.”

After Beyoncé dropped her latest musical work, fans were thrilled to hear Blue make a cameo on the fifteenth track, titled “Brown Skin Girl.” The star’s firstborn even received a writing credit for the song, on which she is heard singing a few lines.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” says the source. “Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural.”

Entering second grade this fall at a private school in Los Angeles, Blue loves spending one-on-one time with her mom and accompanying her to work events, adds the source.

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” says the source. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”