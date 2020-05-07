Beyoncé Launches Houston Coronavirus Relief Initiative with Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson

Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson are partnering up this Mother's Day weekend to launch a coronavirus testing effort in their hometown of Houston.

The Grammy winner's philanthropy initiative BeyGOOD is teaming with Knowles-Lawson for a new campaign, #IDIDMYPART, which encourages Houston residents to get tested for COVID-19 as a way to slow the spread fo the virus.

"We hope this will become a movement and that it will encourage us to get tested and find out our status," the 66-year-old told CBS News Wednesday.

"The virus is wreaking havoc on the black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Knowles-Lawson explained in a press release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28.2 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the United States are black or African American.

The mobile testing relief campaign will bring in medical center staffers to administer 1,000 free tests. The first 500 tests will be given on Friday at Cullen Middle School and the following 500 at Forest Brook Middle School on Saturday.

"It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don't get tested then you don't know if you are a carrier of the virus," Knowles-Lawson said in a press release.

"Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status," she explained.

Along with free test kits, the initiative will provide residents with essential vitamins, household supplies, and personal protective equipment.

Those who come in for testing will also receive a grocery gift card from BeyGOOD as well as a voucher for a hot meal at favorite local restaurants, Frenchy's Chicken and Burns Original Bar-B-Q.

Knowles-Lawson told CBS News that she is encouraging other celebrities to promote the initiative in their hometowns.

Already on board are Tyler Perry in Atlanta, Magic Johnson in Detroit, and Octavia Spencer in Mississippi.

This isn't Beyoncé's first effort to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

Last month, the singer announced that she has committed $6 million to help those disproportionately affected by the public health crisis, particularly those on the frontlines who will need assistance even after the pandemic.

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall to gather the charitable funds for mental wellness services in line with UCLA.

The philanthropic movement is also partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit. Personal wellness support will also aid United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, and more organizations.

