Beyoncé's Mom Sends Her a Sweet Birthday Message: 'The Moment I Saw You I Knew ... That Was IT!'

Beyoncé‘s mom is showing she’s “Crazy in Love” with her daughter on the singer’s 38th birthday.

Tina Knowles couldn’t help but gush over her daughter in an Instagram post on Wednesday which showed the two women posing together, with the “Lemonade” singer’s hand resting on her mother’s shoulder.

“38 years ago today you came into my life and I know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!!” she began the heartfelt message.

“I had recently lost my mom and never thought that I could feel that particular kind of love again. The moment I saw you I knew that that was IT!!!! We’ve been the best of friends since then. You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship!!!” she continued.

The mother of two added that Beyoncé’s heart is “as big as Texas” and that the pop star is “one of the best moms ever” to her own children, 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

“I love you soo much,” she wrote along a string of birthday cake and heart emojis. “Have the best birthday EVER!!!!,” she added, signing off the message with “Mom.”

The singer spent the weekend ahead of her birthday enjoying the performances at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with her husband, JAY-Z.

The R&B legend’s friends and family surprised her with a birthday cake and celebration backstage on Sunday. In a video shared by Beyoncé on Instagram, the group sang “Happy Birthday” as Beyoncé happily swayed to the tune and excitedly held up her cake before blowing out the candles.

JAY-Z stood next to his wife with a bottle of champagne, ecouraging the crowd to sing louder during the song.

Last year, to celebrate her birthday, Beyoncé wrote a heartfelt letter for her fans where she reflected on her biggest accomplishments throughout the year and reminded the world that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

She closed out her note with gratitude, writing, “This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future.”