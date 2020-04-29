Beyoncé Teams with Houston Star Megan Thee Stallion on Hit 'Savage' Remix for Coronavirus Relief

"All the artist proceeds of the song goes to @breadoflifehou to support our city during this [coronavirus] pandemic!" Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play on their newest release!

The Queen Bey, 38, and hitmaker Megan, 25, teamed up to release the official "Savage" Remix on Wednesday. Proceeds from the track will benefit coronavirus relief in their home state of Texas. The original "Savage" first made waves last month. It quickly became a household favorite after teen choreographer Keara Wilson created a catchy dance that folks of all ages have been reposting on social media.

"Queen Bey, want no smoke with me, gon' turn this motherf—er up 800 degrees, my whole team eats, chef cause she's a treat," Beyoncé sings on the new single. "Oh she's so bougie, bougie, bon appétit."

Megan couldn't be more excited to join forces with one of her role models. "I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this s— means EVERYTHING to me!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW! All the artist proceeds of the song goes to @breadoflifehou to support our city during this pandemic! 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 HOTTIES WE UP 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🐎🐎🐎🐎🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝"

Megan recently told PEOPLE exactly how she learned the dance to her fan-favorite tune.

“I was clowning around in my hotel room and we had made our own little version of ‘Savage,’” Megan told PEOPLE. “I was dressing up in a bunch of different clothes and I saw a lot of people doing it the way I did it.”

That’s when Wilson’s dance moves caught her attention. “I saw people doing dances on TikTok, and my best friend showed me her phone and was like, ‘Look at this dance.’ I was like, ‘We gotta learn that.’ When we saw Keke do it, it seemed like she really broke it down. We literally sat in the kitchen for like 20 minutes trying to get this dance down pat.”

Speaking on whether she was nervous to release new music amid the health crisis, Megan said: “The internet has always been my friend when it comes to my music catching on. My hotties are always so supportive. They usually just keep a lot of things going. One of my favorite hotties, Keke, came up with a dance to ‘Savage,’ then another hottie came up with a challenge to ‘Captain Hook,’ so that’s going. The hotties really keep the music alive for me.”

Sara Jaye Weiss

In addition to donating proceeds from the "Savage" Remix to aid those impacted by the pandemic, Megan also recently donated to Park Manor, a nursing facility in Texas. She launched a campaign on Twitter to donate to fans who were impacted by the pandemic financially as well.

“[Park Manor] was one of the first places I wanted to donate to in my city. I just feel like these are all things that are going to take me in the right direction to start opening my own facility,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s in my hometown, so I felt like it was only right. I know a lot of people who are struggling with their grandparents. They can’t see their grandparents right now, so I teamed up with Amazon and we gave them these devices where you can video chat with your people.”

As for what motivated her to give back to her fans directly, Megan said, “My hotties support me and I would not be Megan Thee Stallion without them. I just felt like I really want to do something, I want to give something back to the hotties.”

“It’s so crazy that the coronavirus pandemic really hit,” Megan adds. “I was like, ‘Dang, a lot of people can’t go to work.’ I know a lot of hotties that are healthcare workers. I know a lot of hotties that are waitresses and things like that, so they can’t make their money the way they would normally get their money. The ones that are healthcare workers and the essential workers, they’re risking their lives. I just really feel like since they’re supporting me, I definitely have to support them. That was just my way of letting them know that I love how you love me.”

