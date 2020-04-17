Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance on Disney Singalong with Rendition of 'When You Wish Upon a Star'

Image zoom ABC

Beyoncé surprised Disney fans on Thursday when she made an appearance on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong.

“Hello, to all of the families across the world, I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family,” Beyoncé, who voiced Nala in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King, began.

She then dedicated her virtual performance on the special, which was done in partnership with Feeding America and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, to the health care workers, who are risking their lives to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Beyonce said before crooning a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the Disney classic movie Pinocchio.

Wearing hoop earrings with her hair styled in tight curls, Beyoncé softly belted out the iconic lyrics: “When you wish upon a star / Makes no difference who you are / Anything your heart desires will come to you.”

Beyoncé concluded the tune, telling fans, “Please hold onto your families tight. Be safe, don’t give up. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you.”

Beyoncé’s appearance came as quite a shock as she was not announced on the lineup ABC provided ahead of time.

Her performance prompted excited reactions on Twitter, with journalist Austin Kellerman tweeting, “LISTEN: Beyonce performs ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ and dedicates the song to health care workers. Just Perfect.”

“Beyoncé!!!!! And Disney I cannot!!!” another fan wrote.

“Beyoncé promised us that we’re gonna get thru this. I believe her,” singer Jessie Woo tweeted.

“BEYONCÉ HAS BLESSED US!!” another fan said.

A number of other celebrities participated in the special, including Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé who kicked the show off with “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Christina Aguilera sang “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and Tori Kelly followed her with “Colors of the Wind.”

Later on, Ariana Grande sang “I Won’t Say I’m in Love.”

Thomas Rhett, Darren Criss, John Stamos and Amber Riley also performed.

The Disney Family Singalong is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now, ABC announced in a press release for the special.

