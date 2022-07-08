Beyoncé Makes History Again as Her Latest Hit Single, 'Break My Soul' Climbs Billboard Charts
Beyoncé's newest album is set for release at the end of month, but she has already made history with her latest hit single, "Break my Soul."
The first song to be released from Beyoncé's upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance climbed from No. 15 to No. 7 on the Hot 100 Billboard charts this week, three weeks after its debut.
That makes Beyoncé, 40, the first woman to attain at least 20 top 10 records as a solo artist, and the third entertainer of all time to have at least 10 top 10 hits as a member of a group, Billboard reports. Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney are the only other two artists to accomplish this feat.
Prior to "Break my Soul," Beyoncé's most recent top 10 hit was a remix of Megan The Stallion's "Savage," which won a Grammy for best rap song.
Over the course of her career, Beyoncé has scored 30 top 10 hits — 20 as a solo artist, including seven No. 1s, and 10 (including four No. 1s) as a part o Destiny's Child.
In June, Columbia Records announced that Beyoncé's seventh studio album would be released on July 29.
"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art following the announcement.
"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment," she continued. "A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."