Bow Down! Beyoncé's Iconic Looks from Night 1 of the Renaissance World Tour The Renaissance World Tour is finally here! Take a look at some of Beyoncé's most epic looks from night one of the long-awaited tour By Alexandra Schonfeld Published on May 11, 2023 03:50 PM 01 of 07 Welcome to the Stage Kevin Mazur/Getty Beyoncé kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour on May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The nearly three-hour performance marked Queen Bey's first solo concert outing in seven years. To the sound of thousands of screaming fans, Beyoncé opened the show in this Alexander McQueen fall 2023 look, per Vogue. 02 of 07 The Queen Is Back evin Mazur/Getty Later in the show, she changed into a silver, reflective leotard featuring a circular cutout and a single black glove. 03 of 07 Get in Formation Kevin Mazur/Getty The look was perfectly coordinated with her posse of backup dancers, and paired with thigh-high white boots. 04 of 07 Hands Off Kevin Mazur/Getty At one point, she changed into this bespoke embellished bodysuit by LOEWE covered in appliqué gold crystals with images of hands printed across her torso and legs. To top it off, the 32-time Grammy winner wore black rubber latex gloves. 05 of 07 Sparkle and Shine Kevin Mazur/Getty And now, for a close up! 06 of 07 Pop of Color Kevin Mazur/Getty Bey also sported this epic ensemble featuring a multicolored micro-mini dress, iridescent boots and a silver coat (that was taken off the expose colorful moment in its entirety). 07 of 07 The Grand Finale Kevin Mazur/Getty To close out the 36-track show, Beyoncé flew around on a sequined horse — reminiscent of the one on featured on the Renaissance album cover — for the show's finale, Vogue noted.