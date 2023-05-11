Bow Down! Beyoncé's Iconic Looks from Night 1 of the Renaissance World Tour

The Renaissance World Tour is finally here! Take a look at some of Beyoncé's most epic looks from night one of the long-awaited tour 

Welcome to the Stage

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour on May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The nearly three-hour performance marked Queen Bey's first solo concert outing in seven years.

To the sound of thousands of screaming fans, Beyoncé opened the show in this Alexander McQueen fall 2023 look, per Vogue.

The Queen Is Back

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
evin Mazur/Getty

Later in the show, she changed into a silver, reflective leotard featuring a circular cutout and a single black glove.

Get in Formation

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The look was perfectly coordinated with her posse of backup dancers, and paired with thigh-high white boots.

Hands Off

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

At one point, she changed into this bespoke embellished bodysuit by LOEWE covered in appliqué gold crystals with images of hands printed across her torso and legs. To top it off, the 32-time Grammy winner wore black rubber latex gloves.

Sparkle and Shine

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

And now, for a close up!

Pop of Color

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bey also sported this epic ensemble featuring a multicolored micro-mini dress, iridescent boots and a silver coat (that was taken off the expose colorful moment in its entirety).

The Grand Finale

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

To close out the 36-track show, Beyoncé flew around on a sequined horse — reminiscent of the one on featured on the Renaissance album cover — for the show's finale, Vogue noted.

