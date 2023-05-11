01 of 07

Welcome to the Stage

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour on May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The nearly three-hour performance marked Queen Bey's first solo concert outing in seven years.

To the sound of thousands of screaming fans, Beyoncé opened the show in this Alexander McQueen fall 2023 look, per Vogue.