Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Sweden — Her First Solo Concert Outing in 7 Years

Beyoncé performed 36 tracks for nearly three hours during the show, including various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 11, 2023 07:59 AM
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Mason Poole

Beyoncé is back onstage.

The singer, 41, kicked off her The Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

During the sold-out show, Beyoncé performed 36 tracks for nearly three hours, including various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

The concert's set list also featured numerous hits that showcased Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

Beyonce's husband JAY-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, 11, were also in attendance to show their support during the concert, which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé in Stockholm, Sweden. Mason Poole

During her set, Beyoncé wowed in a series of elaborate designer outfits that complimented each portion of the show.

The mom of three kicked off the evening in an Alexander McQueen fall 2023 look, per Vogue, before she transitioned into a silver bodysuit that featured a circular cutout across her torso.

Beyoncé then donned other glamorous looks through the night, including a pearl-embellished Balmain bodysuit, a dress that changed color thanks to a UV light, and another bodysuit that featured hands with red nail polish placed strategically around her body.

The singer — who is affectionately known as Queen Bey by her loyal legion of fans — even transformed into an actual bee at one point, sporting a yellow-and-black striped Mugler look with metal antennae.

Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé in Stockholm, Sweden. Mason Poole

Beyoncé couldn't help but tease fans during the show too, hinting that her Queen status is the reason why the long-awaited visuals for her Renaissance album, which came out last July, haven't been released yet.

Right before performing her 2016 hit "Formation," Beyoncé stood onstage with her backup dancers in tow, as a voice read aloud quotes that flashed on screen behind her.

"I know you hear me," the voice began. "You've asked for the visuals. You've called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace. Bitch."

Then adding that Beyoncé "decides when she wants to give you a f------ taste" of the visual components, the voice concluded, "So get your fork and your spoon if you got one."

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Gets Emotional as She Breaks Record for All-Time Grammy Wins: 'Thank You So Much'

The Renaissance World Tour marks Beyoncé's first solo tour since 2016's The Formation World Tour. She would later go on to headline Coachella in April 2018, before she and JAY-Z, 53, took part in their On the Run II Tour months later.

The European leg of Beyonce's latest tour will make stops in Belgium, England, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland, before the North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto, later ending in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé in Stockholm, Sweden. Andrew White

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative, which she founded in 2013, will play a prominent role during each concert stop, according to a press release.

"BeyGOOD will continue its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship," the release said. "In various cities throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars."

"BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients," the statement continued, adding that BeyGOOD's total scholarship commitment during The Renaissance World Tour "will be one million dollars."

