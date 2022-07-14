The "Break My Soul" songstress is set to release her latest album Renaissance on July 29

Beyoncé Joins TikTok and Thanks Fans for the 'Love' in First-Ever Video — Watch!

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

When Beyoncé sang "Bey is back and I'm sleepin' real good at night," she wasn't messing around!

On Thursday, Beyoncé surprised fans by creating a TikTok account and shared her first-ever video on the social media platform. The singer also made her entire music catalog available to users for backing sounds in their videos.

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL," she captioned the video.

In her first-ever TikTok video, the "Love on Top" singer, 40, compiled a series of clips from videos users have uploaded to the social media app with the song. In the video, multiple users — including rapper Cardi B — are seen dancing along to the song, feeling inspired to "release" their jobs and channeling their inner Queen B.

In only a few short hours, the Lemonade songstress garnered over 3 million followers — leaving fans raving over her joining in the comments section.

Joining TikTok is only the latest in what's been a series of events for Beyoncé's return. On June 16, Columbia Records announced on social media that Renaissance, her upcoming album, is officially scheduled to drop on July 29.

Renaissance will mark the star's first solo album in six years. She previously released 2003's Dangerously in Love, 2006's B'Day, 2008's I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2011's 4, 2013's Beyoncé and 2016's Lemonade.

Meanwhile, on June 20, the singer dropped the first single off the album titled "Break My Soul." Last week, the song climbed from No. 15 to No. 7 on the Hot 100 Billboard charts, three weeks after its debut. This made her the first woman to attain at least 20 top 10 records as a solo artist, and the third entertainer of all time to have at least 10 top 10 hits as a member of a group, Billboard reports.

The house track, which runs over four minutes, samples Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love" and Big Freedia's "Explode."

On June 30, the Grammy winner unveiled the majestic cover art for the album on social media and wrote a message about the album's inspiration beside it.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she wrote on Instagram. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."