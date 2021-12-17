Beyoncé Joins TikTok! Sony Music Confirms 'New Queen' of the Platform 'Has Arrived'

Queen Bey has officially joined TikTok!

A verified account for Beyoncé appeared Thursday on the social media platform, leading fans of the 40-year-old pop star to flood the page with follows.

Sony Music U confirmed the news early Friday morning on Twitter, writing "New queen of TikTok has arrived 🐝👀" alongside a screenshot of the newly created account.

As of Friday morning, approximately 175,000 users have followed the account. No posts have been shared, and the profile photo remains blank.

Beyoncé is vastly popular on other social media sites, with 224 million followers on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook and 15.5 million on Twitter.

The 28-time Grammy winner is one of many celebrities to recently join TikTok as the social media platform continues to gain popularity. Former Blues Clues host Steve Burns, who is also new to the app, recently asked users to help explain the purpose of the platform.

"Hi out there! It's me, Steve," the 48-year-old actor in said in a clip last month. "I don't know how to use TikTok at all. I kind of don't even know what it is. If you could tell me in the comments, thank you."

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, 8, are also new to TikTok, making their official debut on Nov. 25 under the handle @KimAndNorth with a special spa day video. So far, the mom and daughter have drawn 3.6 million followers.

Kourtney Kardashian is also on TikTok with her daughter Penelope Disick under the username @pandkourt, which has 2.6 million followers. On Nov. 28, the Poosh founder, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker spun around in circles with Penelope while dancing to Fazlija's viral song "Helicopter."

