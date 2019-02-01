Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Go Vegan and You Could Win Tickets to Beyoncé and JAY-Z Concerts for Life

Beyoncé and JAY-Z want to start a vegan revolution.

In a post on the “Irreplaceable” singer’s Instagram, Thursday, she revealed that she’s partnering with the Greenprint Project to give away 30 years of tickets to concerts featuring herself and her rapper husband.

“What is your greenprint?” the mother of three captioned the photo, which suggested plant-based breakfasts and meatless Mondays as two ways for newbies to try out a more environmentally friendly diet.

“Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life,” she concluded.

To enter, submit your name and email at TheGreeprintProject.com. Full veganism isn’t required — you just have to order and eat a few plant-based meals. The sweepstakes ends on April 22, according to the official contest rules.

The couple recently advocated for a vegan lifestyle in the forward of a book penned by Beyoncé’s trainer, Marco Borges, The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World.

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” JAY-Z and Beyoncé wrote. “We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

Beyoncé famously used veganism to help prepare for her historic 2018 Coachella performance.

“44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!” the Houston native wrote on Instagram in March 2018, inviting her followers to take part in the 22 Days Nutrition challenge with her, which she and JAY-Z co-founded in 2015 with Borges.

Although the couple wrote that they aren’t advocating for everyone to adopt a vegan lifestyle 24/7, adding more plant-based meals to your diet has a “profound impact on our health and the environment.”

Stressing the fact that it takes more than just a few people to make a big change, the couple added that they “want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves” to help make a difference.

“We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement. Let’s become ‘the Greenprint,’ ” they concluded.

The pair first turned to a plant-based lifestyle in 2013, when they both took part in a 22-day vegan stint, which the rapper even blogged about.

“They loved it,” Borges previously told PEOPLE. “They walked away with a greater understanding of the powerful benefits of plant-based nutrition. They were getting people saying, ‘Your skin has this glow.’ And who doesn’t like being told they look awesome?”

Explaining how the couple first came to embrace the change, Borges said that he “suggested that we go plant-based for breakfast one day.”