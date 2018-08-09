South Carolina Schools Releasing Students Early for Beyoncé and JAY-Z Concert

Okay, boys and girls — now, let’s get in “Formation”!

Students from six schools will be released early because of Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s On the Run II Tour stop in Columbia, South Carolina.

Per the Associated Press, some students in Richland 1 School District will get a half-day on Aug. 21 because heavy traffic is expected, and officials worry school buses will get delayed in congestion as Jay and Bey fans make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, launched the European leg of OTR II — their second joint tour — on June 6 in the U.K. After a week off, the pair hit the road again for the U.S. leg on July 25, and the run will wrap Oct. 4 in Seattle.

RELATED: Bikini-clad Beyoncé and JAY-Z Kick Back on a Yacht in Italy Between On the Run Tour Dates

During the show, the first family of music play a slew of cuts from their canon of hits (“99 Problems,” “Ring the Alarm”), duets (“Drunk in Love,” “Crazy in Love”) and tracks off The Carters’ first joint album, Everything Is Love (“Apes—“).

Joining the power couple on the road? All three of their kids: daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, who turned 1 in June.

“It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” a source told PEOPLE this spring. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”