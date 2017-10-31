Beyoncé and JAY-Z Transform into Lil' Kim and Notorious BIG for Halloween

The couple dressed up for her BFF Kelly Rowland‘s party over the weekend, and fittingly channeled another powerhouse couple of music: Lil’ Kim and Notorious BIG!

Beyoncé opted for a curly black wig, a white dress shirt, black suspenders and sunglasses to transform into Lil’ Kim from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” music video. The mother of three even got the smallest of details down to a tee by drawing a mole above her lip.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z was influenced by his fellow Brooklyn rapper’s iconic look, opting for a red leather jacket, white shirt, jeans, sunglasses and a cane.

Lil’ Kim first made her mark as a part of Biggie’s Junior Mafia crew, and at one time, she carried on an intimate relationship with the fallen MC, who died in March 1997 at the age of 24.

The Bey Hive has come to look forward to Bey and Hov’s Halloween getups.

In 2014, she dressed up as Janet Jackson to daughter Blue Ivy‘s Michael Jackson.

The year after that, the couple referenced costumes from the classic 1988 film Coming to America with their oldest child.

And 2016 was doubly exciting as Queen Bey, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson and Blue wore varsity jackets and kente kufi hats for a Salt-N-Pepa-themed look.

In addition, Bey also dressed up as Barbie and Ken with her husband.