Beyoncé and JAY-Z Stop Concert to Surprise Arizona Student, 17, with $100,000 Scholarship

Thanks to Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Mikayla Lowry, a senior at Trevor Browne High School in Arizona, will be the first from her family to attend college.

The A-list couple surprised Lowry with a $100,000 scholarship from the Shawn Carter Foundation and the BeyGOOD Initiative at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Sept. 19.

In fact, Lowry didn’t know she was nominated until opening act DJ Khaled announced her name at the end of his set. She was one of 19 Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix kids attending the concert for free, according to USA Today.

“Phoenix, this is the best part of the night. The On the Run tour will acknowledge an extraordinary individual making a difference in this world,” Khaled said. “This person has been a part of the Boys & Girls Club, a true role model with a 3.7 GPA, a future marine biologist,” he announced as the camera panned to a shocked Lowry.

RELATED: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Freak Out at a Taylor Swift Concert, Plus More Fan-Girling Celebs Caught On Camera

After her name was called, the teenager expressed her gratitude.

“I’m so grateful, this is crazy! I wasn’t even expecting this, I’m shaking. Oh my God, thank you so much!” said Lowry, who has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for 11 years.

RELATED: Destiny’s Child Reunion! Beyoncé Gets Backstage Visit from Former Bandmate LeToya Luckett

Senior at Trevor Browne HS, Mikayla Lowry heard her name read by DJ Khaled last night from the stage at the @Beyonce & Jay-Z concert. She was given a $100,000 college scholarship & got to meet all the stars after the show. She’s been apart of the Boys & Girls club for 11 years. pic.twitter.com/OORD3Dqy7v — Ali Vetnar (@Ali_Vetnar) September 20, 2018

Lowry is dual-enrolled at Estrella Mountain Community College in Arizona and will graduate this year with her completed Associate’s degree, according to a statement on Beyoncé’s website. In addition, she hopes to pursue a degree in marine biology or forensics at Grand Canyon University or Northern Arizona University.

The $100,000 Lowry received marked the largest scholarship a member of the local Boys & Girls Club has ever earned.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Celebrates 37th Birthday by Reflecting on Her ‘Monumental’ Year in Heartfelt Letter

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs to select the winners, awarding a total of more than $1 million in scholarships in 11 cities as part of their On the Run II Tour.

The pair has already given scholarships to students in Atlanta, Houston, Arlington, Orlando, Miami and New Orleans.