Do Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pose Nude in New On the Run II Tour Book Photos?

As part of their On the Run II tour, Beyoncé and JAY-Z certainly seem to be giving fans an intimate look at their relationship.

Over the weekend, fans began sharing photos that featured the couple posing together in varying states of undress in bed, which appear in their On the Run II tour book.

In one of the photos, Beyonce, 36, can be seen wearing a thong while casually flipping through a newspaper in bed, as her 48-year-old husband, who is covered by a blanket, smokes next to her.

In another, the couple appears to be fully nude while JAY-Z cradles his wife in his arms.

The pair previously sent their fans into a tizzy when they shared never-before-seen photos and videos during their tour that seemingly hinted the couple had secretly renewed their wedding vows.

Tina Knowles Lawson went on to share an image from the video on social media, in which Beyonce, JAY-Z, and their 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir and 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy are all dressed in white. “My babies❤❤❤,” she captioned the sweet shot.

During the concert, photos of the pair holding two babies were shared along with the words “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL” and “LOVE NEVER CHANGES.” The Bey Hive presumably thought the children are Rumi and Sir (who will celebrate their first birthday on June 13), however, the babies are not.

“At the end of the show the Carter babies were included in a family collage [however] the babies in the film clip at the beginning were not their children,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z announced the long-awaited sequel to their blockbuster 2014 duel headlining tour in March.

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple has brought along all three of their children on the road, revealing, “It took a lot of work to make this [joint tour] happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”