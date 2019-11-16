Beyoncé and JAY-Z Enjoy a Casino Date Night in Florida Ahead of Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are making the most of their time in Hollywood, Florida, before hitting the hip-hop billionaire’s foundation gala.

On Friday, the famed couple was spotted heading into the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino both dressed to the nines for their special night out.

The mom of three, 38, sparkled in a sequinned gown accessorized with a matching jeweled clutch.

Beyoncé wore her long hair down in loose waves, and also paired the look with dangling earrings and strappy heels.

Her rapper husband, 49, also kept things classy as he opted for a black suit paired with a white dress shirt underneath.

The couple’s night on the town comes one day ahead of JAY-Z’s big event, The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, the major fundraising event of the year for the artist’s titular foundation.

According to Billboard, all of the proceeds from the fundraising weekend will go towards benefiting the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops, goodwill programming and study abroad opportunities.

“Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family,” JAY-Z told the outlet in October. “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”

Excited to announce 15X Grammy Award winning icon @AliciaKeys for an exclusive, one-night only performance on November 16th to benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation. The @hardrockholly pre-sale starts tomorrow, October 4 at 10 am ET, followed by the public on-sale on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/louK5JsYjx — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) October 3, 2019

All the events will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, including a High Roller Blackjack Tournament, where Meek Mill is expected to attend, and the Black Tie Gala on Saturday evening which features a special performance by Alicia Keys.