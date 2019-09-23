Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Romantic Sardinia Trip with JAY-Z

Beyoncé has shared new photos from her romantic getaway with husband JAY-Z.

The couple vacationed in Sardinia, Italy, back in September 2018 to celebrate her 37th birthday. But recently, the mom of three shared never-before-seen images of the pair on her website in a collection titled, “YOUR B AT 37.”

In one photo, Bey and Jay, 49, enjoy a yacht ride as they affectionately pose together with the rapper placing his hand on his wife’s thigh. In another romantic moment, the proud parents of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir share a candid smile at one another.

Beyoncé previously shared photos of her celebrations in Italy to toast to her year of accomplishments, including welcoming her twins in June 2017.

Also on her website, the singer, who turned 38 on Sept. 4 and celebrated during Labor Day weekend at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, shared a handwritten letter to express her gratitude to the Bey Hive.

“Thank you from the depths of me for my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-Day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins and my losses,” she wrote.

“I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job BAAAABY. Here is your B at 37,” she concluded, signing off with a heart and “Love Yall.”

Beyoncé said farewell to her previous year by highlighting some of her favorite moments, including a special private screening of her Netflix documentary Homecoming, which is based on her preparations and two headlining weekends at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

And it’s been weeks of birthday celebrations for Beyoncé.

In addition to marking her own milestone year, she recently celebrated her mother-in-law Gloria Carter’s birthday. Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a mother-daughter photo from the party on Instagram Sunday, writing, “We partied hard at Ms Gloria Carter’s spectacular birthday party in NYC. Happy Birthday Gloria we love you.”