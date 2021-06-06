Beyoncé and JAY-Z Get Cozy Courtside for Date Night at Brooklyn Nets Game

Beyoncé stunned in a black leather look by David Koma as she snuggled up to husband JAY-Z at Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks

Beyoncé might keep her public appearances limited these days, but she has no problem with a little PDA.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 39, got cozy courtside with husband JAY-Z on Saturday as they spent their date night cheering on the Brooklyn Nets, who prevailed over the Milwaukee Bucks (115-107) in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beyoncé previously showed off her outfit of the evening on Instagram, sporting a David Koma black leather, jeweled houndstooth shirt off the shoulders, unbuttoned and layered over a matching black leather corset minidress. The singer finished the look with a jeweled choker and a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Beyoncé remained masked, as she affectionately snuggled up to JAY-Z, 51, during the game. Also in the crowd at the Barclays Center were Trevor Noah, Travis Scott, and A$AP Ferg.

The Black Is King artist previously stunned in another black leather ensemble for another memorable date night with her husband. Beyoncé and JAY-Z arrived fashionably late at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March, where she landed her record-breaking 28th win, becoming the most-decorated female artist of all time.

"Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," Beyoncé said after "Black Parade" won the award for best R&B performance. "I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world ... I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night."

Beyoncé also gave a shoutout to her 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, as well as her daughter Blue Ivy, 9, who scored her first Grammy win when their track "Brown Skin Girl" won best music video.

RELATED VIDEO: Destiny's Child Reunites! Michelle Williams Shares Audio of Her 'Group Chats' with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland