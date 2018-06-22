London Calling, Again! Beyoncé and JAY-Z Return to U.K. for Date Night Between Tour Stops

It was date night for Beyoncé and JAY-Z on Thursday as they stepped out in London.

The couple, who were in-between stops on their On the Run II tour, returned to the U.K. for a night out on the town — where they were photographed leaving The Arts Club in Mayfair together, with the rapper holding her arm as they walked to a waiting vehicle.

Beyoncé, 36, wore a long-sleeve black velvet dress with an asymmetrical skirt that showed off her toned legs. The Grammy winner paired the look with strappy black sandals and dark shades. She wore her blonde locks in a high pony.

JAY-Z, 46, matched his wife in an all-black activewear ensemble, with drawstring pants, a hoodie, a trench jacket, sneakers, and a flat brim hat.

Their night out comes nearly a week after the couple dropped a surprise album, Everything Is Love.

The nine-track LP, which lists the powerhouse couple simply as The Carters, has the pair opening up about everything from love child allegations (spoiler alert: JAY-Z says the claims are false) to his cheating scandal.

“You did some things to me / Boy you do some things to me / But love is deeper than your pain and I believe you can change,” Bey sings on the album closer, “LOVEHAPPY.”

Everything Is Love first dropped on Saturday, as the parents of three played their concert at a London stadium. They announced the record with a simple “album out now” text appearing on a screen.

“You’ve all given so much love every time we come here — thank you. Because we love you all so much we have something special for y’all,” Beyoncé told the crowd. “We want you guys to be the first to experience this new project. And we have a new visual for you guys. We want you all to count down — 10, 9, 8…”

On the Run II tour began June 6 in Cardiff, and will hit a total of 15 European cities before arriving in North America on July 25 at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium for the first of 21 North American dates.

The couple played the Amsterdam Arena in the Netherlands on Tuesday, and are next heading to Copenhagen, Denmark, for a concert on Saturday at DK Parken Stadium.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Beyoncé and JAY-Z were “incredibly excited” to return to the stage together, adding that, “It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

And speaking of family, twins Rumi and Sir, 1, and daughter Blue Ivy, 6, are also on tour with Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

Work hasn’t stopped them from family time, either. The Carters had “a small celebration” recently for the Rumi and Siri’s June 13th birthday, a family source told PEOPLE.

“It’s crazy that Rumi and Sir are already 1,” the insider said. “Beyoncé’s mom [Tina Knowles Lawson] is traveling with the family and was, of course, there for the celebration. Everyone says they can’t believe how quickly the past year has gone.”

The source added, “They’re the cutest and doing very well. Beyoncé and Jay seem happy.”