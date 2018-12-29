On Oct. 4, the pair concluded their On the Run II Tour in Seattle after traveling around the world with their three children: 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

“They enjoyed bringing their whole family on tour. It was like a big adventure for everyone. They loved showing Blue around Europe, enjoyed solo date nights and family fun,” the source says. “Beyoncé and JAY seem closer than ever. They are very grateful for another wonderful year together. They are definitely looking back at this year with huge smiles.”

OTR II brought in over $250 million and was attended by many A-list friends, including the Kardashians and Michelle Obama.

Aside from their tour, Beyoncé and JAY-Z celebrated a number of milestones including the first birthday of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

While onstage at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England Beyonce and JAY-Z wrapped up “Young Forever” saying into a microphone, “Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you.”

In September, Beyoncé wrote a heartfelt letter for her fans, citing her biggest accomplishments from the year.

“At 36, I became a mother of three,” the Grammy winner — who celebrated her 37th birthday on Sep. 4 — began a post on her website titled “Your Bitch at 36.” She continued, “I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.”

Next on the list? Beychella, followed by the release of her new album with JAY-Z, Everything Is Love, and their tour.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it,” she shared.