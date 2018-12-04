Happy Birthday, JAY-Z!

The rapper celebrated his 49th birthday on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa, days after headlining the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert on Sunday. JAY-Z was showered with birthday love as his wife Beyoncé, 37, led partygoers in a sing-along of “Happy Birthday.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video shared by South African DJ and musician Black Coffee, Queen Bey can be seen on the mic serenading her husband along with their friends as a cake with candles is presented.

Among the many who wished JAY-Z a happy birthday, his mother-in-law Tina Knowles shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. “A very Happy Birthday to my amazingly talented, super smart, gracious, classy, filled with swag son-in-law,” the grandmother of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter began.

“I have witnessed your loyalty to all of your friends, some from childhood if only we all could be so supportive of our friends and share a mutual love and respect for each other like you and your amazing friends,” Knowles continued, along with a red heart emoji.

“You have done so much for our culture, thank you for that! I could not be more happy to have you in my family and could not be more happy to be in yours,” she said, acknowledging Carter matriarchs Gloria and Grandma Hattie by telling them “you did great.”

Knowles added, “I have watched you grow personally in leaps and bounds and you are an incredible husband and the best father! I love you.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Reflects on ‘Monumental’ Year in Letter — and Confirms She and JAY-Z Renewed Their Vows

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

JAY-Z’s birthday celebration in South Africa comes months after the couple, who marked their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year, celebrated Beyoncé’s birthday with a family vacation in Sardinia.

On Sunday, Beyoncé and JAY-Z delivered a masterful performance in Johannesburg, where Global Citizen Festival honored the 100th anniversary of the birth of late South African leader Nelson Mandela and featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves and Usher.

The festival caps off Global Citizen’s 2018 “Mandela 100” campaign, which seeks to raise $1 billion to aid in issues associated with extreme poverty, gender equality, food security, education, the environment, and global health.