Overzealous Stage-Crasher Causes Chaos at Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Atlanta Concert

Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s On the Run II tour took an unusual turn on Saturday when an unidentified man ran onstage at the couple’s Atlanta concert.

Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, were exiting their stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the man somehow managed to get on the platform. Several concertgoers shared videos of the resulting chaos on social media, showing backup dancers quickly rushing over to stop the man from getting backstage.

One person wrote on Twitter, “A fan ran after Beyoncé and JAY-Z on stage tonight. The dancers tried to stop him, but he was really trying to fight.”

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé’s publicist, posted on Instagram about the incident. She wrote, “Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.”

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have already had an eventful tour, which started on June 6 in the U.K.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended a Maryland concert — the second tour appearance by the former first lady, who caught a concert in Paris earlier in the tour.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Beyoncé and JAY-Z were bringing their children — twins Rumi and Sir, 1, and daughter Blue Ivy, 6 — on tour with them.

“They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” the source said.

The source continued, “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”