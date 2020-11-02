The "Formation" singer made the revelation to British Vogue in her December cover story

Beyoncé's Beyhive Includes Two Beehives: Singer Reveals She Uses '80,000 Bees' for Honey at Home

Beyoncé is truly living up to her Queen Bey nickname!

While speaking with British Vogue for her December cover story, the 39-year-old musician revealed that not only is she the leader of her loyal Beyhive fan base, but she also homes real bees at her house as well.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones," the "Formation" singer told British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful after she was asked to reveal a surprising fact about herself. "I've had them at my house for a while now."

Adding that she has "80,000 bees" that she and her family use to "make hundreds of jars of honey a year," Beyoncé noted that she also uses the honey created by the flying insect's to help out her two daughters — Blue Ivy, 8½, and Rumi, 3.

"I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties," she said.

Image zoom Beyoncé for British Vogue | Credit: Kennedi Carter

Beyoncé fans flocked to social media following the revelation from the "Irreplaceable" crooner, where many users cracked jokes about the music icon's little known fact.

"how can i disguise myself as a bee so i can go stay wit Beyoncé," one user wrote.

Another added: "[Since] @Beyonce announce that she has over 80,000 bees, I've been watching bee videos lol."

Elsewhere, one other user joked around and said that they were upset they were not one of the bees living on Beyoncé's property. "the fact that i'm not one of the real bees that Beyoncé keeps in her home is really upsetting me and my homegirls," they wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Young Brain Cancer Survivor: 'You Inspired Me'

During her chat with British Vogue, Beyoncé also touched upon more timely topics, namely how she explains all that is going on in the world to her children.

Praising Blue Ivy as a "very smart" little girl and noting that she has "become a better listener," Beyoncé said of Blue: "She is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an 8-year-old."

So what is Beyoncé's "best advice" for other parents trying to navigate the current landscape and balance caring for their children? "Love them harder than ever," she said.