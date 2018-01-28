From Destiny's Child to "Drunk in Love" and beyond

With 79 Grammy nominations to her name, Beyoncé is one of the most recognized artists in the awards show history. Impressed? Try and keep your chill about it, because you know the Queen is.

This year, Bey was up for a whopping nine awards for her visual album, Black Is King. She won best R&B performance for "Black Parade," which gave her a place in history as the winningest female at the Grammys, with 28 trophies to her name.

A bonus: her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, won an award, too, thanks to her work with Mom!

Beyoncé, now 39, has graced the Grammys with her elegant, fashion-forward and always-gracious presence since 2000, and in those 20-plus years, she’s clocked an impressive amount of trophies, performances and outfit changes.

Buckle up, Beyhive, because we’re about to do a deep dive.

Image Image zoom Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Beyoncé made her first appearance at the Grammys in 2000, alongside an early iteration of Destiny’s Child. The group’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” was up for two awards.

5515818.jpg Image zoom Credit: Kirby Lee/WireImage

In 2001, Destiny’s Child was back as a threesome — with a whopping five nominations. They ended up winning best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals and best R&B song for “Say My Name.”

APW2001022283325 Image zoom Credit: Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty

They later posed backstage with their trophies. You can thank Mama Tina for their iconic matching green outfits.

beyonce Image zoom Credit: Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty

The year 2002 brought two more nominations for the group, including one win for “Survivor.” Beyoncé, ever the trailblazer, was already rocking 2016’s sheer trend.

APW2002030434321 Image zoom Credit: Lee Celano/AFP/Getty

Bey, Kelly and Michelle also joined Alejandro Sanz onstage to perform “Quisiera Ser.”

id_22702_725.JPG Image zoom Credit: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

In 2004, Beyoncé returned for her first Grammys as a solo artist. Don’t worry, with six nominations to her name, she was feeling good.

beyonce-grammy-awards-5 Image zoom Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She sounded good, too, as she performed “Dangerously in Love 2” during the show.

beyonce-grammy-awards-17 Image zoom Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Why have Beyoncé perform once when she can perform twice? Oh, and that second performance was with Prince. The duo sang a medley of “Purple Rain, “Baby I’m a Star,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Let’s Go Crazy” and we were never the same.

2004 Image zoom Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Remember those six Grammy nominations we mentioned? Bey scooped up wins for five of ’em, confirming that her first solo effort, Dangerously in Love, was a success.

2937939FB1324_46Grammy Image zoom Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Destiny was fulfilled in 2005 when Beyoncé and the rest of Destiny’s Child were nominated for a Grammy for “Lose My Breath.”

52182521KW103_The_47th_Annu Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The year 2006 saw six more nominations for Beyoncé — two as a solo artist, and four as a member of Destiny’s Child. She rolled up in a form-fitting embellished gown and walked away with an award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for “So Amazing,” her Stevie Wonder collaboration.

beyonce-grammy-awards-4 Image zoom Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The 2007 Grammys celebrated the B’Day era; Bey’s sophomore album earned four nominations and one win.

beyonce-grammy-awards-5 Image zoom Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Did we mention that she looked freakin’ incredible when she posed backstage with her award? Observe.

Was755136 Image zoom Credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty

She also returned to the stage to perform “Listen” from the Dreamgirls soundtrack.

73225317GS029_49th_Annual_G Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Another buzz-worthy year for Beyoncé was 2008; even though she didn’t win any of the three awards for which she was nominated, she kicked off the night by rocking the red carpet in this incredible blue and silver gown.

78879977GS037_50th_Annual_G Image zoom Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

She and JAY-Z hung out with a Graduation-era Kanye West.

beyonce-grammy-awards-12 Image zoom Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Oh, and she performed “Proud Mary” with Tina Turner. She started off by giving a theatrical introduction paying homage to the legend (as well as other women in music) …

78879978TT071_50th_Annual_G Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

… before making a quick costume change and joining Tina. Slay, queens.

BEY AND TINA SHARE THE CROWN Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

The year 2010 was Beyoncé’s biggest yet as she was nominated for 10 Grammys. She rocked her curves in this perfectly tailored gown …

beyonce-grammy-awards-6 Image zoom Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

… walked away with a jaw-dropping six trophies ...

beyonce-grammy-awards-7 Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

… and gave a breathtaking, high-energy performance of “If I Were a Boy.”

beyonce-grammy-awards-14 Image zoom Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

In 2011, Beyoncé skipped the red carpet, but was snapped wearing a blazer and hot pants during the show.

beyonce-grammy-awards-3 Image zoom Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

In 2013, she was back at the Grammys, wearing a sleek jumpsuit and red lip. She collected a Grammy for “Love on Top.”

157502337TM00338_The_55th_A Image zoom Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Beyoncé skipped the red carpet in 2014, but we forgave her because she was backstage preparing for her opening number. The performance of “Drunk in Love,” which was instantly iconic, included wet hair, all of the fog and her husband JAY-Z. If your TV screen steamed up, that wasn’t the special effects — the performance was just that hot.

BEYONCé'S 'DRUNK' WITH POWER Image zoom Credit: Getty

Bey and Jay didn’t win a Grammy for their “Part II (On the Run)” collaboration, but she still stopped by the press room to leave a few jaws on the floor.

188107060DM00001_56th_GRAMM Image zoom Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The following year, Beyoncé (and her neckline) took the plunge on the red carpet.

531541735TM00559_57th_GRAMM Image zoom Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

She also performed Thomas A. Dorsey’s gospel classic, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”

THAT TIME SHE STOLE THE GRAMMY'S AGAIN Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And in between, she won three Grammys for her self-titled album.

531541759RH00001_57th_GRAMM Image zoom Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Her shoutouts to JAY-Z and Blue Ivy are all kinds of perfection.

Bey’s 2016 Grammys appearance was brief, as she made a surprise appearance to announce the record of the year.

Image Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/WireImage

In 2017, Beyoncé was up for nine awards. While she skipped the red carpet, she dazzled us with her incredible medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

59th GRAMMY Awards - Show Image zoom

Just a casual reminder that she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir as she leaned back on that chair. We will never recover.

Beyoncé continued to flawlessly wow us during her eloquent speech for best urban contemporary album, saying, “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves, and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.”

700000162CC00288_59th_GRAMM Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Just try and contain all of your feelings.

Bey also nabbed the best music video for “Formation,” but famously lost the album of the year award to Adele. Adele, being a major Beyoncé fan, was also shocked.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album is just so monumental,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Beyoncé, it was so monumental and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring, and we all got to see a side of you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that, and all us artists here adore you. You are our light! And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves and I love you, I always have and I always will.”

In the Grammys press room, Adele explained her reaction. “Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie,” she revealed. “I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?”

At the 2018 ceremony, she was nominated for best rap/sung collaboration for “Family Feud” alongside JAY-Z (who, with eight nods, was the most-nominated artist of 2018). The pair attended with a very important guest: daughter Blue Ivy, then 6.

Beyonce Grammy 2018 Image zoom Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty

Though she didn't attend the 2019 or 2020 awards, she did pick up one trophy at each: best urban contemporary album for Everything Is Love and best music film for "Homecoming," respectively.

This year, her "Black Parade," "Brown Skin Girl" and "Black Is King" songs and videos were up for honors, and she was also nominated with best new artist frontrunner Megan Thee Stallion on their "Savage" remix, which they won.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Beyonce Image zoom Beyoncé | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Accepting her record-breaking 28th trophy, she said, "I'm so honored. I'm so excited. As an artist I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming."