Beyoncé Gifts Chloe Bailey Flowers After Her BET Awards 2022 Performance: 'Making Me Proud'

Bailey and Beyoncé's relationship goes back more than two decades

Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET); A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Beyoncé was a fan of her protégée Chloe Bailey's 2022 BET Awards performance.

Following the award show on Sunday, during which Bailey performed a mash-up of her singles "Surprise" and "Treat Me," the 23-year-old musician tweeted a photo of a congratulatory flower arrangement she received from Beyoncé.

"You killed it last night!" reads a note from the 40-year-old superstar placed alongside the white and green flowers. "Making me proud. All my love, B."

The two musicians' relationship goes back nearly two decades, as Bailey made her film debut as the young version of Beyoncé's character Lilly in 2003's The Fighting Temptations.

As tweens, Bailey and her sister Halle — who perform together as Chloe x Halle — garnered viral YouTube fame by covering songs including Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had" and "Pretty Hurts."

Their videos eventually caught the 28-time Grammy winner's attention, and she signed the duo to her Parkwood Entertainment company, through which they've since released everything from their debut EP, 2016's Sugar Symphony, to their latest album, 2020's Ungodly Hour, and Chloe's recent solo singles, "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," and "Surprise."

At the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, Bailey delivered a sexy and show-stopping medley of her latest two singles — complete with choreography, an outfit reveal and a lap dance for a blindfolded man. During the performance, she channeled Janet Jackson by saying onstage, "My name is Chloe. Miss Bailey if you nasty."

Earlier this month, Beyoncé released a new single titled "Break My Soul," a house track that runs over four minutes and samples both Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love" and Big Freedia's "Explode."

"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," Beyoncé sings on one part of the track.