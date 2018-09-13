Destiny's Child Reunion! Beyoncé Gets Backstage Visit From Former Bandmate LeToya Luckett

Beyoncé had a familiar face at her Texas show on Tuesday night.

While in the midst of her On The Run II Tour, former Destiny’s Child bandmate LeToya Luckett-Walker stopped by to see her friend perform in Arlington.

Posting a sweet photo to Instagram on Wednesday, Luckett-Walker, 37, shared the reunion between pals and captioned the shot, “Love. ♥️”

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, also shared the shot and congratulated Luckett-Walker on her pregnancy.

“Congratulations LeToya you are gonna be the best mommy,” Knowles Lawson wrote.

In the photo, the musical duo can be seen smiling side-by-side with their one arm around each other while Beyoncé rests her other hand on Luckett-Walker’s pregnant belly.

Beyoncé, also 37, was pictured in a bedazzled white leotard while Luckett-Walker showed off her stomach in form-fitting cheetah dress. Luckett-Walker announced she is expecting her first child with husband Tommicus Walker in June.

LeToya Luckett, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson

During the night’s performance, Luckett-Walker shared footage of the concert on her Instagram story. In one recording, she showed Beyoncé singing and supportively captioned it, “Sing Bey ♥️”

Later on in the evening, Beyoncé covered Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” which the mom-to-be shared on Instagram and captioned “Our wedding song♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Wednesday’s photo had many fans hoping for a possible Destiny’s Child reunion through the comments section.

“Destiny Child reunion tour lets gooooo!” one user wrote. “We aren’t getting any younger. Needs to happen within the next 10 yrs at least. I’m the same age as y’all. Let’s not wait til we 50.”

Though Luckett-Walker was one of the original members of Destiny’s Child, she left the group in 2000 due to management disagreements and pursued a solo career.

When the group reunited this April, as part of Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated Coachella act, Luckett-Walker did not make an appearance.