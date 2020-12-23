Beyoncé's Foundation to Donate $500,000 to Families Facing Eviction amid Global Pandemic

The 24-time Grammy winner has provided at least $2.5 million to small businesses, while simultaneously distributing coronavirus testing and mental health support

Beyoncé is working to save the homes of residents who may have otherwise been at risk of eviction or property foreclosure amid the already grueling coronavirus pandemic.

After providing $10,000 grants to more than 250 small businesses (totaling a sum of at least $2.5 million with additional financial assistance to come), while providing community members with food, water, household supplies, coronavirus testing and mental health support — the 24-time Grammy-winner and her BeyGOOD foundation are facilitating their next dispersion of much-needed public relief.

"Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis," the foundation announced on Tuesday. "The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has]resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn."

The organization added that: "Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP. [The] online application process opens Jan. 7, 2021 [and] 100 recipients will be selected. Grants [will be] disbursed in late January. Round two [of grant distribution] will [reopen] in February.

As of Monday, the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) disclosed that the nationwide housing moratorium has been extended through the end of January.

Per the NLIHC: "The temporary moratorium on evictions extends vital protections to tens of millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium is essential relief for struggling renters, but it merely postpones evictions – it doesn’t prevent them. When the moratorium expires on Jan. 31, 2021, back rent will be due and [some] renters [may] be unable to pay."

The Queen Bey and her BeyGOOD foundation are proud to share that a plethora of meaningful benefactions are on the way for entrepreneurs who may have experienced financial constraints amid the pandemic. "There’s more holiday GOOD NEWS," the foundation declared on Tuesday. "Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund."

The iconic "Halo" hitmaker continues to spread good fortune by blessing families and individuals with her incredibly generous good deeds. In September, Beyoncé sent a gorgeous flower arrangement to Lyric Chanel — who was fighting anaplastic ependymoma, a form of brain cancer. Beyoncé sweetly added a personal touch to her already warm gift by writing words of encouragement to the struggling patient.