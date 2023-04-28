Beyoncé Files IRS Petition in Response to US Government Claiming She Owes $2.69 Million in Taxes

When Beyoncé said "best revenge is your paper," the U.S. Government was listening.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter filed a petition to the Internal Revenue Service earlier this month in response to the organization claiming Beyoncé owes a total of $2.69 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE state that she's requested a trial in Los Angeles, though a potential date is unknown.

Beyoncé's petition was filed after the IRS issued a Notice of Deficiency stating that she owes $805,850 for 2018 and $1,442,747 for 2019. Additionally, the organization says she owes $449,719.40 in combined penalties from 2018 and 2019.

Lawyer Michael C. Cohen, who represents the singer, tells PEOPLE in a statement, "We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly."

The Grammy winner's legal team has disputed at least $868,766 of the total, claiming the amount was donated to charity throughout 2018 and should be accepted as a deduction. The petition also states that if there is a deficiency in her tax payments, she should not have to pay it because she "has acted reasonably and in good faith."

Beyoncé has supported several charities throughout her career, and she launched the BeyGOOD Foundation in 2013, which works to combat economic disparities, support marginalized communities, provide educational opportunities and promote entrepreneurialism, according to its website. It's unclear which charity she reportedly donated the $868,766 to.

Last year, Forbes estimated Beyoncé's net worth to be $450 million.

The "Formation" performer is currently gearing up to embark on her Renaissance World Tour next month. The string of concerts kicks off with a European leg from May 10 through June 28, after which she'll travel to the U.S. for shows from July 12 to Sept. 27.

Last month, California Rep. Robert Garcia, a newly elected member of Congress, commemorated the global superstar in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women's History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well," Garcia, 45, began. "She's an icon, a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I want to celebrate none other than who I believe is the queen of pop and R & B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter."

Continuing of the "Break My Soul" singer, Garcia said: "Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She's a creator and an artist."

"Beyoncé's also a role model for millions across the country," he emphasized. "She's stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history."