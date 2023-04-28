Beyoncé Files IRS Petition in Response to US Government Claiming She Owes $2.69 Million in Taxes

Documents obtained by PEOPLE state that she's requested a trial in Los Angeles, though a potential date is unknown

By
Published on April 28, 2023 06:10 PM
beyonce
Beyoncé. Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images

When Beyoncé said "best revenge is your paper," the U.S. Government was listening.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter filed a petition to the Internal Revenue Service earlier this month in response to the organization claiming Beyoncé owes a total of $2.69 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE state that she's requested a trial in Los Angeles, though a potential date is unknown.

Beyoncé's petition was filed after the IRS issued a Notice of Deficiency stating that she owes $805,850 for 2018 and $1,442,747 for 2019. Additionally, the organization says she owes $449,719.40 in combined penalties from 2018 and 2019.

Lawyer Michael C. Cohen, who represents the singer, tells PEOPLE in a statement, "We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly."

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty

The Grammy winner's legal team has disputed at least $868,766 of the total, claiming the amount was donated to charity throughout 2018 and should be accepted as a deduction. The petition also states that if there is a deficiency in her tax payments, she should not have to pay it because she "has acted reasonably and in good faith."

Beyoncé has supported several charities throughout her career, and she launched the BeyGOOD Foundation in 2013, which works to combat economic disparities, support marginalized communities, provide educational opportunities and promote entrepreneurialism, according to its website. It's unclear which charity she reportedly donated the $868,766 to.

Last year, Forbes estimated Beyoncé's net worth to be $450 million.

The "Formation" performer is currently gearing up to embark on her Renaissance World Tour next month. The string of concerts kicks off with a European leg from May 10 through June 28, after which she'll travel to the U.S. for shows from July 12 to Sept. 27.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal
Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Last month, California Rep. Robert Garcia, a newly elected member of Congress, commemorated the global superstar in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women's History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well," Garcia, 45, began. "She's an icon, a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I want to celebrate none other than who I believe is the queen of pop and R & B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter."

Continuing of the "Break My Soul" singer, Garcia said: "Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She's a creator and an artist."

"Beyoncé's also a role model for millions across the country," he emphasized. "She's stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history."

Related Articles
Don McLean, Yoon Suk Yeol
Don McLean Offers Duet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Who Sang 'American Pie' to Biden
Tron Austin, Rozonda Thomas, Matthew Lawrence
Chilli's Son Tron Supports Her Relationship with Matthew Lawrence: 'I Just Like Seeing Her Happy' (Exclusive)
Zendaya and Tom Holland attend Usher show
Zendaya and Tom Holland Jam Out to 'Confessions Part II' at Usher's Las Vegas Residency
Honoree Steven Tyler of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Aerosmith Appear to Be Teasing Farewell Tour with Countdown Clock for Monday Announcement: 'Peace Out'
barry manilow
Barry Manilow on Being Busier Than Ever: 'By Keeping Working, You Stay Young' (Exclusive)
Bebe Rexha on Collaborating with Dolly Parton and Opening Up About Struggles with Weight
Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Singing with Dolly Parton and Weight Struggles: 'I'm Working on Myself' (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey during MTV Bash - Backstage and Audience at Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, United States
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey's Relationship: A Look Back
smokey robinson life in pictures
Smokey Robinson Recalls Wild Late Nights at Motown Records: 'Our Wives Would Come to Get Us' (Exclusive)
Katy Perry attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store
Katy Perry Loses Trademark Battle Against Australian Fashion Designer Katie Perry
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho on January 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for On Our Sleeves); Aaron Carter attends Camp Ronald McDonald For Good Times' 17th Annual Halloween Carnival at Universal Studios Backlot on October 25, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic
AJ McLean Remembers Helping Aaron Carter Get to Rehab in Upcoming Documentary — Watch (Exclusive)
The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.
Harry Styles on a Possible One Direction Reunion: 'I Don't See Why We Wouldn't'
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Performs Live in Court to Jury in Copyright Trial, Says He Wrote '10 Songs' This Week
Smokey Robinson Talks His Affair with Diana Ross
Smokey Robinson Reveals He Had an Affair with Diana Ross: 'She's a Beautiful Lady'
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, the Creator Says His Will Doesn't Allow for Posthumous Music Releases: 'Gross'
Singer Lance Bass attends the screening of "Summoning Sylvia" at Creative Artists Agency on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lance Bass Says He Made 'Way More' Money After *NSYNC Split: 'We Were Famous but We Were Not Rich'
Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom
Orlando Bloom Raves About His 'Girl' Katy Perry Performing at King Charles' Coronation Concert