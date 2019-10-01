Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Reveals He Has Breast Cancer

Beyoncé‘s father Mathew Knowles has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Knowles, 67, shared the news and opened up about living with the disease with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan in an interview that will air on Wednesday.

In a clip shared by GMA, a somber Knowles can be seen sitting across from Strahan, 47, as he’s asked what it was like to tell his family about his diagnosis.

In 2011, Knowles and Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson divorced after 31 years of marriage. The former couple are also parents to singer Solange.

Knowles-Lawson has since married actor Richard Lawson and Knowles is now married to Gena Charmaine Avery.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @MathewKnowles, the father of @Beyonce and @solangeknowles, sits down one-on-one with @michaelstrahan and reveals his fight with breast cancer. See the EXCLUSIVE interview only on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Gmojh40ARb — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2019

Knowles formerly worked as both Beyoncé, 38, and Solange’s managers as well as the manager of Destiny’s Child.

Knowles’ relationship with Beyoncé became strained in recent years, but it appears they are now on good terms.

Last month on Sept. 4, Knowles wished Beyoncé a happy 38th birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“It’s your birthday! I hope you party like it’s your birthday, @beyoncé! Love, Dad,” Knowles wrote alongside a video compilation of Beyoncé performing.

Mathew Knowles and Beyonce

Beyoncé also shared heartwarming moments of her life on her birthday to her website.

One particularly cute image showed Beyoncé holding her twins — daughter Rumi and son Sir, now 2 — on Halloween last year, where she was dressed as Lisa Bonet.

The twins (who each sat in one of their mama’s arms) wore matching colorful outfits for the snapshot, featuring straps in a green, yellow and red stripe pattern.

Mathew, Beyoncé and Solange

“Thank you from the depths of me for all my Birthday Loving,” the “Spirit” singer addressed her fans in a handwritten note, shown above the images. “I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all of my Blessings, my wins, and my Losses. I thank GOD for All of you!”

“I would have posted earlier But I had work to do. I gotta job BAAAABY. Here is your B at 37,” she continued, concluding with a hand-drawn heart and, “Love y’all.”

Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z are also parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 7.