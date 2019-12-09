The Beyhive asked, and they sure did receive!

For Elle magazine’s January 2020 cover story, superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter debuts her new gender-neutral IVY PARK x adidas collaboration line (dropping Jan. 18), and gets downright candid answering a host of burning questions submitted by her legion of loyal fans.

Draped in high-low styles from the new athleisure collection, the star, 38, shines in the fashion spread, which positions her highness in the midst of everyday settings like a laundry mat, back alley, and grocery aisle—all within the culturally rich Crenshaw district of Los Angeles where she was photographed by her pal and Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas.

But would Queen Bey ever really get spotted in pedestrian places like these? Maybe. “The last time I went to a supermarket, it was more like a bodega before a Madonna concert,” she says answering a fan’s question about her shopping habits. “Jay and I snuck into one in Crenshaw and bought some Cuervo and Funyuns chips. And…y’all know you see me at Target and I see y’all trying to sneak pics.”

The mother of three (she shares daughter Blue Ivy, 8 next month, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2½, with husband of 11 years JAY-Z) gets even more forthcoming—and relatable—when asked what stresses her out these days.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family,” she says. “Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

Speaking of motherhood, she reveals the question that really works a nerve is the one the internet is always posing. “‘Are you pregnant?'” she says of what she hates hearing the most, and adds, “Get off my ovaries!”

Despite those queries, the star says her body confidence is at an all-time high. “If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero f—s is the most liberating place to be.”

And the star is just as at ease when it comes to her fame and success these days. Asked if she’s been disappointed by not winning certain major awards for Lemonade and Homecoming, she says not even.

“Success looks different to me now. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger.”

She continues, “Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

That’s not to say things don’t ever get to her. “I’m human,” she says of how reading online criticism can sting at times. But, she adds “I try to remind myself that I’m strong and I’m built for this. Thank God most of the noise bounces off of me after all of these years.”

Spoken like true royalty.

Elle‘s January issue hits newsstands Dec. 17.