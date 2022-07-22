Fans will be able to listen to two new versions of Beyoncé's hit single "Break My Soul" — an a cappella version and an instrumental version

Beyoncé Drops Two New Versions of 'Break My Soul' One Week Before Release of Renaissance

Beyoncé has released a cappella and instrumental versions of her new single "Break My Soul," one week ahead of the anticipated release of her seventh studio album Renaissance.

In addition to the new versions of her song, the singer, 40, also also revealed a different artistic version of the limited edition vinyl for Renaissance.

The star shared new images on Instagram, and though she's still atop a lit-up horse silhouette for the new cover, she now wears a silver outfit that covers more of her body and accessorizes with silver sequined chains and a cowboy hat.

Instead of a simple black background, there is a painting of a mythical horse reminiscent of the Renaissance era. The vinyl also includes several close-up glam shots of the singer.

In June, Beyoncé once again made history as "Break My Soul" climbed from No. 15 to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, just three weeks after its debut.

The accomplishment made Beyoncé the first woman to notch at least 20 Top 10 records as a solo artist, and the third entertainer of all time to have at least 10 Top 10 hits as a member of a group, according to Billboard. Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney are the only other two artists to achieve this feat.

Beyoncé wins the award for Best R&B Performance at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS

Prior to "Break My Soul," Beyoncé's most recent Top 10 hit was a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," which won a Grammy Award for best rap song and performance.

Over the course of her career, Beyoncé has scored 30 Top 10 hits — 20 as a solo artist, including seven No. 1s, and 10 (including four No. 1s) as a part of Destiny's Child.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams

In June, Columbia Records announced that Beyoncé's seventh studio album would be released on July 29.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art following the announcement.