Beyoncé Drops 'Brown Skin Girl' Video Featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Kelly Rowland & More: Watch

The video had previously only been available to Disney+ subscribers as a part of Beyoncé's most recent musical film, Black Is King

Ring the alarm!

Beyoncé has shared the stunning video for "Brown Skin Girl," one of the tracks off of her Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift.

On Monday, the star uploaded the video as a standalone visual on YouTube. It had previously only been available to Disney+ subscribers as a part of Beyoncé's most recent musical film, Black Is King, which dropped exclusively on the streaming service at the end of last month.

In the video, Beyoncé, 38, enlists various famous faces, including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — all of whom she name drops on the song — to sing the praises of black beauty, alongside her 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who sings on the opening and closing of the track.

The Jenn Nkiru-directed clip features Beyoncé and the rest of the video's stars in a series of dazzling shots and outfits, with guest features on the song from Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

Black Is King

"Brown Skin Girl" first appeared on Beyoncé's 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, which went hand in hand with Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King, where Beyoncé provided the voice of Nala alongside Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen and many others.

The fan-favorite track from the album shines a light on cultural pride and female empowerment with its uplifting and encouraging lyrics.

Beyoncé at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

"Oh, have you looked in the mirror lately? / Wish you could trade eyes with me 'cause / There's complexities in complexion / But your skin, it glow like diamonds / Pigment like the earth, you be giving birth / To everything alive, baby, know your worth," the singer croons on the track.

In a brief statement to Good Morning America about the visual, Beyoncé shared, "It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other."

Beyoncé in Black Is King

Earlier this year at the NAACP Image Awards dinner, the 8-year-old daughter of the "Love On Top" singer and JAY-Z won the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to the song, according to Variety.

Blue received a writing credit for the track, which also scored not only her first official feature, but her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Announces New Visual Album Black Is King Set to Debut on Disney+

Beyoncé also won six awards during the night, including outstanding female artist and outstanding soundtrack/compilation album for The Lion King: The Gift.