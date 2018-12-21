For a brief moment, it seemed like Christmas came early for the Beyhive.

On Thursday night, a pair of albums filled with Beyoncé‘s B-sides, demos and unreleased material mysteriously appeared on Spotify and Apple Music, credited to the not-so-secret alias “Queen Carter.” The albums were both removed within hours. The singer’s publicist denied to PEOPLE that the music was intended as another one of Beyoncé’s famous “surprise” releases. Representatives for Spotify and Apple Music have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the tracklist for the two 10-track collections, Back Up, Rewind and Have Your Way, featured songs including “Hey Goldmember” from the soundtrack to the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember; “After All Is Said and Done,” a duet with Marc Nelson from 1999’s soundtrack to Best Man; “Hollywood,” a collaboration with JAY-Z originally featured on his 2006 album Kingdom Come; “Crazy Feelings,” a duet with Missy Elliott; a cover of Brenda Lee’s ’50s classic “Fever”; and “Keep Giving Your Love to Me,” from the 2003 Bad Boys II soundtrack. Other titles, like “Twerk,” were less well-known.

The hoax ironically comes five years to the week after Beyoncé shocked fans by dropping her self-titled "visual album,",” which featured hits like “Drunk in Love” and “XO.” Earlier this year she kept fans on her toes by releasing another unexpected LP, Everything Is Love, with husband JAY-Z under “The Carters” moniker.

The Beyhive, however, were crushed that they didn’t have a double dose of Queen Bey this holiday season. Many fans voiced their disappointment on Twitter. Some were frustrated by the fact that most of the tracks were, in fact, old.

Others were happy that these hard to find songs were finally getting some shine.

Beyoncé apparently wasn’t the only artist to suffer a security breach recently. On Thursday night, SZA revealed to her social media followers that the supposedly new music available on streaming services under the name “Sister Solana” was actually leftover tracks from more than three years earlier.

“These are random scratches from 2015. Def not new new,” the she shared on her Instagram story. “But… creative? And scary? Lol HEART U THO.. I SWEAR the new is coming!”