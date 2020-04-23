Beyoncé Donates $6M to Coronavirus Relief Through BeyGOOD Initiative

Image zoom Beyoncé Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Beyoncé is getting into formation to help those in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Grammy winner, 38, announced that she has committed $6 million to help those disproportionately affected by the public health crisis, particularly those on the frontlines who will need assistance even after the pandemic.

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall to gather the charitable funds for mental wellness services in line with UCLA.

The philanthropic movement is also partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit. Personal wellness support will also aid United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 and more organizations.

"Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," a rep for Beyoncé said in a statement.

"In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis."

On Saturday, during the star-studded One World: Together at Home special, Beyoncé spoke about the heroes of the pandemic, while also shining a light on the communities devastated the most by the deadly virus.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes,” said the "Spirit" singer. “Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.”

She added: “To those in the food industry, deliver workers, mail carriers, sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

