Beyoncé Demanded Redo of Austin Powers in Goldmember Poster After She Was Made to Look 'Too Skinny'

During an interview with Vulture about the history of the "Break My Soul" singer's role in the 2002 comedy starring Mike Myers, makeup artist Kate Biscoe revealed that Beyoncé, 40, reportedly asked that the poster for the film be redone because she didn't look like herself.

"She says, 'You made me too skinny. It's not me,'" Biscoe told the outlet. "Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, 'Okay, we'll fix that.' She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, 'Is that the first time that you've ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?' He was like, 'Yes. It's going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.' "