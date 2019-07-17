Surprise! Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes a Cameo in Her New 'Spirit' Music Video

Beyoncé‘s latest music video had an extra special cameo!

On Tuesday, the singer, 37, dropped the video to her new song “Spirit” from the upcoming Lion King remake’s soundtrack.

The empowering video features a number of breathtaking outdoor visuals including Beyoncé dancing in the desert, standing in front of a gorgeous waterfall, being joined by her dancers in a lake surrounded by greenery. And later, at sunset, the stars leans against a tree with a beautiful mountain range in the background.

Clips from the new Lion King remake — some with Nala, the role that Beyoncé is lending her voice to in the live-action remake of the Disney classic — were also featured throughout the music video.

Though the scenery and animation were enough to keep viewers entertained, perhaps the most memorable part was in the beginning when Beyoncé was joined by her daughter and mini-me, Blue Ivy.

Less than a minute into the video, as the singer sits by herself in the middle of the desert, the camera suddenly flashes to Blue, 7, who is wearing a nearly identical pink dress to her mom’s.

Blue is captured staring off into the distance, the wind blowing in her hair, before she begins to approach Beyoncé and come into focus. The 7-year-old then reaches out for her mother’s hand and gives a soft smile.

A few seconds later, a close-up of the youngster is shown as she fiercely stares into the camera with her wig of curly red hair (also worn by the backup dancers) blowing in the strong winds.

Image zoom Beyoncé and Blue Ivy with the backup dancers YouTube

Image zoom Blue Ivy YouTube

This isn’t the first time that Blue has accompanied her mother ahead of the highly anticipated film’s nationwide release.

During The Lion King‘s world premiere in Los Angeles last week, the singer was joined by Blue on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater. To make things even cuter, the mother-daughter duo rocked matching black and silver ensembles.

For the night out, Beyoncé wore a custom Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress and accessorized with matching strappy heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a diamond-encrusted clutch and a sleek ponytail.

As for her mini-me, Blue matched her superstar mom in a tuxedo dress of her own, which was also designed by McQueen. The 7-year-old’s black jacket was embellished with silver sequins while the bottom of her dress looked identical to Beyoncé’s with sparkly black tulle.

Like her mom, Blue also wore her hair in braids but added two buns at the top of her head, which were both wrapped with silver diamond hair accessories.

Image zoom Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Kevin Winter/Getty Images

That same night, Beyoncé also dropped “Spirit”.

The movie’s soundtrack, which the singer is producing and curating, according to Disney, will be released the same day that the movie hits theaters this weekend.

Director Jon Favreau previously confirmed that Beyoncé wrote a song “in the spirit of the production” for the movie, though its title was not revealed at the time.

“We have all the original songs, but there’s a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who’s part of it with Hans Zimmer,” Favreau told Fandango in June.

Image zoom Beyoncé Dave Benett/WireImage

“They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there’s already a very established musical personality to the piece,” the director continued. “So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production.”

The superstar also sings an updated rendition of the classic song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original movie with Donald Glover, which was teased in a promo for the movie released last month.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.