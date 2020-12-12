Blue Ivy wasn’t initially on the list of artists recognized for “Brown Skin Girl,” which was nominated for best music video

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy, 8, Nominated for Her First Grammy Award Alongside Her Mom

Beyoncé's daughter got a belated nod from the Grammys.

Although the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations were announced last month, Blue Ivy wasn’t initially on the list of artists recognized for “Brown Skin Girl,” which was nominated in the best music video category.

At the time, only her mother, 39, received a nomination, even though the 8-year-old can be heard singing a few lines on the track and also received a writing credit for her contributions.

However, Blue's name was recently added to the list of nominees on the award show's website, the Associated Press reported on Friday. Also added was singer WizKid.

The proud mom of three, recently spoke to British Vogue for her December cover story, revealing that she and her daughter have a special relationship when it comes to celebrating each other's accomplishments.

"When I tell her I'm proud of her, she tells me that she's proud of me and that I'm doing a good job. It's teeeeeew much sweetness," the "Formation" singer said. "She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach [my kids] is to be the example."

Of course, there has been plenty of accomplishments to celebrate this year.

Earlier this year, Blue received her first-ever BET Award nomination — and won! Over the summer, she picked up the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé also won six awards during the night, including outstanding female artist and outstanding soundtrack/compilation album for The Lion King: The Gift, on which “Brown Skin Girl” is featured.

Image zoom JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Blue previously marked an exciting milestone in July, when she scored her first Billboard Hot 100 song for the fan-favorite track.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Blue “loves singing, dancing and performing” just like her famous mother, who is also a parent to 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” the source said. “She is a natural.”