Beyoncé showed off her funny side while supporting the 2020 Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé Cracks 'Corny Joke' with Help from Daughter Blue Ivy and Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson

An attention to detail runs in the family!

Beyoncé shared her best “corny joke” while supporting the 2020 Wearable Art Gala, which was celebrated virtually this year, and hosted by the singer’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a hilarious video, a makeup-free Beyoncé, dressed casually in a black hoodie, looks into the camera and plainly asks, “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?”

“No, that voice,” daughter Blue Ivy Carter says from behind the camera, seemingly encouraging her mother to switch up her delivery style.

“The drizzle,” the mom of three, 39, continues, without taking her daughter's note.

Making it crystal clear what she thought of her mom’s performance, the 8-year-old continued to critique the joke before holding up her hand to cover the Grammy winner’s face.

Siding with her granddaughter, Beyoncé’s mother Tina responded to the video by sharing her own “savage” suggestions.

“Hi B, I really appreciate you doing a joke because I know how busy you are but can’t you, will you just put on some makeup and get in some good light?” Knowles Lawson, 66, teased in a voice note. “I mean it’s the gala, girl. Alright, call me back.”

From there, the video cuts to another clip of Beyoncé, who was dressed glamorously this time and sitting up straight. “It’s corny joke time,” she said. “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella? For frizzle, my nizzle.”

Solange Knowles also got in on the family fun, dishing out some of her own material. “Only for you mom,” she said at the start of her own video.

“19 and 20 got into a fight,” she began, before playing a clip of the number “21” being said over and over. “Get it? Twenty won,” she added.

The singer’s second joke also cracked her up: “How do you throw a space party? Well, you just plan it.”

"WACO was created to stand at the intersection of Black culture and art. For the past three years, we have worked to create a safe space for students to be nourished, grow, and learn," Knowles Lawson said ahead of the event.

"This year, our gathering will feel and look different, but the mission unequivocally remains the same," added her husband Richard, who is co-artistic director. "We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating art and Black culture to create meaningful change for our children."